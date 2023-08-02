Virginia State Police on Wednesday announced the death of a person in connection to Tuesday's shooting in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Exit 63 in Dinwiddie County.

Police said that T'miya Murphy, 19, from South Chesterfield, was driving south on I-85 at around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday when her 2017 Kia Optima was shot at by a passing vehicle. Immediately following the shooting, the Optima crossed the southbound lanes of I-85 and crashed on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes. Murphy was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to police.