Weather Alert

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT... A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS TROPICAL STORM-FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE SOMEWHERE WITHIN THIS AREA WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - CITY OF RICHMOND - SHORT PUMP - GLEN ALLEN * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: BELOW TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND - PEAK WIND FORECAST: 15-25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 39 TO 57 MPH - PLAN: PLAN FOR HAZARDOUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT TROPICAL STORM FORCE. - PREPARE: EFFORTS TO PROTECT PROPERTY SHOULD NOW BE UNDERWAY. PREPARE FOR LIMITED WIND DAMAGE. - ACT: ACT NOW TO COMPLETE PREPARATIONS BEFORE THE WIND BECOMES HAZARDOUS. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LIMITED - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IF SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL SUSTAIN DAMAGE. - A FEW ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * STORM SURGE - NO STORM SURGE INUNDATION FORECAST - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE TO NO STORM SURGE FLOODING - PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE TO NO THREAT OF STORM SURGE FLOODING. ROUGH SURF, COASTAL EROSION, AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP CURRENTS ARE POSSIBLE. - PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS FOR STORM SURGE FLOODING ARE NEEDED. - ACT: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. MONITOR FORECASTS. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE - LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM STORM SURGE FLOODING. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT - PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: 3-6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR FLOODING RAIN - PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN. EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES ARE LIKELY. - PREPARE: STRONGLY CONSIDER PROTECTIVE ACTIONS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE IN AN AREA VULNERABLE TO FLOODING. - ACT: HEED ANY FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS. FAILURE TO TAKE ACTION WILL LIKELY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: EXTENSIVE - EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAINFALL - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED. - FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - SITUATION IS UNFAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: TORNADOES NOT EXPECTED - PLAN: TORNADOES ARE NOT EXPECTED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS MAY STILL OCCUR. - PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS NEEDED TO PROTECT AGAINST TORNADOES AT THIS TIME. KEEP INFORMED OF THE LATEST TORNADO SITUATION. - ACT: LISTEN FOR CHANGES IN THE FORECAST. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE - LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES - WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV - WEATHER.GOV/AKQ