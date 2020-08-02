One man died and another was wounded in a double shooting early Sunday in South Richmond.
Officers were summoned to the 2000 block of Dawson Road about 1:35 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. The location is just south of Ruffin Road and between Jefferson Davis Highway and Interstate 95.
At the scene, police found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
"The Major Crimes division's detectives are investigating this death investigation and shooting," said a news release from police. "The Forensics Unit collected evidence and Second Precinct leadership and Command Staff through the Chief of Police responded to the scene."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or visit www.7801000.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.