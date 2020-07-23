One person was killed and three seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Henrico County on Thursday.
Henrico police responded to the shooting at the intersection of Savannah Avenue and Meadowbridge Road at approximately 3:15 a.m.
Officers found one individual deceased and three others with critical injuries at the 3700 block of Meadowbridge Road. The injured individuals have since been transported to a local hospital.
Henrico Police Department spokesperson Matthew Pecka said there was a large crowd present at the time of the shooting. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Will there be marches and other manifestations of concern and outrage? If no cops are involved, I guess it doesn't matter. Rather transparent, isn't it.
