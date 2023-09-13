Henrico County police on Tuesday night announced they had detained an occupant of a stolen vehicle that fled officers who were conducting a traffic stop before crashing on Interstate 95 on Tuesday evening in Henrico.

Police said officers located the stolen vehicle near Craig Avenue and Elba Street, and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle fled the scene. Officers initiated a pursuit, which was terminated when they lost sight of the vehicle, police said.

Shortly after, police received reports that the vehicle had crashed near exit 86A for Atlee and Elmont on I-95 in Hanover County. The occupants fled the vehicle on foot, police said.

A joint search by Henrico and Hanover police was conducted, and one person was detained. Due to incoming storms Tuesday night, the search for the other occupant was suspended, according to police.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

