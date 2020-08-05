A 2-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday in Whitcomb Court in Richmond’s East End, the latest wounding of a young child in a recent wave of shootings in the city.
At about 2:10 a.m., Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the child inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her arm.
Although police said it’s still early in the investigation, they said Major Crimes detectives have determined the child was outside with a family member when the shooting occurred and she was carried inside as police were called. Police do not think she was the intended target.
The girl’s godmother said she was in critical condition Wednesday morning, but it looked like she’d pull through.
“Statistically speaking, crime is virtually down in all categories across the city, but that is of no comfort to a parent whose 2-year-old has been shot,” Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday at a news conference, where he addressed the shooting and the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I like to see that crime is down across the city, but no one wants to hear about crime statistics when their child has been pierced by a bullet.”
“So, I must reiterate that enough is enough. … In cities like ours, gun violence is an epidemic and a public health threat to the peace and safety of communities throughout the city of Richmond, also throughout this country, as well,” Stoney said. “Every life is precious, and our children are our most precious assets. We’ve had too many tragedies involving a child over the course of the last decade. The last few decades. A number of stories, and a number of names.”
In one eight-hour period last month, Richmond police reported six people were shot in five separate incidents that left a 15-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman dead. Among the wounded were 3-year-old and 6-year-old girls, neither of whom was an intended target.
Four teenagers, including the 15-year-old killed last month, and a 3-year-old have been killed in gunfire this year.
Charles Morgan, 64, lives near the scene of Wednesday’s shooting in Whitcomb Court. The gunshots — at least 10, he estimates — woke him early Wednesday morning. At first he thought it was merely fireworks. Then came the flood of blue and red lights.
Morgan, a retired custodian, has lived in the public housing community for 17 years. Conflicts that once would have been settled with fists, at worst, now devolve to shooting, he said.
“It doesn’t make sense,” he said.
Although he said he didn’t know who was responsible, it is rare that the people who cause problems in Whitcomb Court are residents of the community, he said.
Other neighbors in the area said they had learned of the shooting from social media or the news. Most who were willing to speak were unwilling to give their names.
Gunshots are frequent in the neighborhood, several people said, adding that they didn’t pay them much mind that late at night. One woman who has six children said they’re not allowed on the first floor of their apartment beyond a certain hour, for fear that bullets from the street would find their way inside.
“Something’s always going on,” said the woman, who picked up lunch from a bus that Richmond Public Schools sends to public housing complexes daily. “These kids been home too long.”
She said that with COVID-19 closing schools and canceling most activities, children in the neighborhood are left with little to do, and out-of-work adults are just as restless.
Another woman sat on her stoop, a few buildings from where the child was shot. Behind her, a hole in her screen door frames the bullet, lodged in the door, that was fired at her a while back. The woman said indiscriminate shooting has become common, and the perpetrators rarely consider the safety of bystanders — women and children included — caught in the crossfire.
“This is my peace of mind,” the woman said. But she only sits there in the morning. The later it gets, the less safe she feels. “When the sun hits the porch, I go inside."
The longtime resident of Whitcomb said the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Richmond police should do more to curb crime and provide opportunities to residents, especially children.
“We need help,” she pleaded. “We need protection.”
Stoney said strides have been made to stem the proliferation of guns in the state and city, citing legislation like a one-handgun-per-month limit at the state level and the ban on carrying guns in public buildings and parks, which Stoney enacted after 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was killed by stray gunfire while playing in Carter Jones Park last year.
“Particularly in a time where our kids have to be at home, right now. They have to be at home. And if home, being at home, isn’t a sanctuary, then all of us are unsafe,” he said.
Investigators are looking for a four-door, dark-color Nissan, possibly a Maxima, that was seen leaving the area after Wednesday’s shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone who might have information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 smartphone app.
Bad situation in Richmond as the experiment continues.
The Democrat party has turned Richmond into a third world garbage heap.
The inept Republican response to COVID-19 has resulted in the need to shut down business and has turned Richmond into an impoverished third world city.
So many closed and shuttered businesses!
The incompetent Democratic mayor and Governor allowed the un-peaceful protestors to
destroy, set fires, and assault all the while standing by watching. Pathetic.
Poop for brains, its your governor who shuts down business.
Another poor child subject to random gunfire.
And they try to tell us we don’t need tough national common sense gun control laws?
Sh’yeah, right.
Children in other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control w are shot SO MUCH LESS.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually“
Gun nuts don’’t even care about keeping CHILDREN safe from random gunfire.
So you think the shooter of a little girl was a gun nut ? I am willing to bet the suspect has a prior history of gun and violent crime offenses and the weapon was purchased legally.
Gangbanger gun-criminals get their guns on the "black" market.
Wasn't all this violence in the 'hood supposed to stop when the evil statues were taken down?
Who ever said that?
Gun nuts like to make up stuff they “imagine” legislators have said, then challenge them on made up stuff they never said.
"At about 2:11 a.m., Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. " Just out getting the kid a little fresh air at 2:00 AM, at the local "market"... Isn't it great to know that the one who fired the shot(s) passed a background check and didn't buy more than one handgun a month. Of course, banning "assault" weapons and standard capacity magazines will prevent this in the future. Yeah, right. Let's defund the police, too. That will surely stop the illegal use of guns! Welcome to "progressive world" where gutting the rights of law abiding Americans is crime control.
Where was the “defensive gun” that’s supposed to keep people from getting shot?
One thing we know for sure... no gun, no one gets shot.
You know what drive-by shootings are with the criminals in jail? Nonexistent and law abiding Americans still have their right of armed self defense. Drake would rather have the criminals on the streets and law abiding Americans defenseless and reliant on the criminals' mercy.
Prove that these perpetrators were ever charged with anything criminal before someone decided to shoot a random bullet into a girl. Prove that they should have already been in jail.
You know where else they have criminals on the streets? England. You know how many fewer gun murders they have thanks to common sense gun control laws despite the criminals on the street? ASTRONOMICALLY FEWER!
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Where are the parents who are supposed to teach their kids right from wrong.
The blame is on the shooter ! Gun laws don’t really scare the criminals.
Why is a child outside with adults at 2 :11 AM? Maybe the MLB protesters should march and camp out near her home to protect the rest of her friends. RIP
Why is a gun in the hands of someone who will misuse it and randomly shoot a child.... or anybody?
Because Drake pushes for leaving criminals on the streets and disarming law abiding Americans. Notice he never offers anything to disarm the criminals? Nope. He just whines about how many criminals are the prisons.
Where was the “defensive” weapon here?
How would more guns on the streets prevent a random shooting of a 2-year-old girl?
Because they don’t obey laws!!!! No matter what laws are created against 2A, criminals will ALWAYS get guns illegally. DrakiePooPoo, you’re just too F/ing stupid to admit it. If they won’t obey laws to not shoot people, what in God’s name makes you think they’re gonna to obey laws to not purchase a gun illegally? You should thank God every day that you don’t have to be able to think in order to breathe.
Criminals in England don’t obey laws.
It’s kinda’ the definition of a criminal. Even though, in this case, there’s no proof of any prior criminality on the part of the shooter that would have resulted in their being somehow constrained from holding this gun.
Meanwhile, 2-year-old girls never get shot by random gunfire.
That’s thanks to national common sense gun control laws.
Amazing how gun control laws done right keep those gun murders WAY down... even with thugs on the streets.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Where is the BLM outrage now?
Getting hot in the hood.
It’s getting hot everywhere. Haven’t you heard of global warming? Record breaking days over 90.
Haven't you heard of July/August in Virginia?
Laura, it's nice and cool in his Mom's basement. He's an implant who hasn't been around RVA long.
Haven’t you heard of our extraordinary heatwave?
“Richmond hasn’t seen 20 straight days of highs in the 90s since ‘Waterworld’ was in theaters“
What record, DrakiePooPoo?
“Richmond hasn’t seen 20 straight days of highs in the 90s since ‘Waterworld’ was in theaters“ July 29
Need more social workers. LOL
How truly sad.
