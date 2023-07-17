2 wounded in shootings over weekend in Petersburg

Shootings over a 27-hour period in Petersburg resulted in two people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday around 1:25 a.m., Petersburg police responded a call of gunfire at the Budget Inn at 2151 Jamestown Drive. Officers at the motel located a gunshot victim, who was airlifted to a local hospital.

At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, police received a call for gunfire in the Stately Court area. One gunshot victim was located by officers and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.