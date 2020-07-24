Chesterfield County said late Friday that they are investigating a crash in which a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Jefferson Davis Highway.
The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, about a mile north of state Route 288.
Police said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Rouge was driving south on Jefferson Davis Highway when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the road. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and that the driver remained at the site.
The identity of the driver was not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or by using the P3 Tips app. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
