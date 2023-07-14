A pedestrian suffered significant injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Henrico, but is expected to live.
Henrico Police responded to the crash Friday at 03:47 am on the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road. An adult male pedestrian was located in the roadway with head trauma, and was transported to VCU Hospital for treatment.
The vehicle was last seen moving westbound on Williamsburg Road. The roadway was restored and police are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: Scenes from Virginia peanut farms
10-21-1963 (cutline): J.J. Lilley of Sussex County shows weather effect on peanuts. Drought-damaged vines (on left) are compared with bunch from normal crop.
10-30-1967 (cutline): A 10-acre field of peanut shocks near Newsoms is a sign of the season.
10-02-1977 (cutline): Leroy Byrd raises peanuts on land in Sussex where crop got started.
12-24-1951: Peanut harvest
10-07-1962 (cutline): A modern improvement to drying peanuts is forced air drying. Together with combine use, this saves money.
01-22-1962 (cutline): Peanuts aren't usually standing in the shock this time in January--the picking's normally done by about mid-December--and in face nearly all of it was finished before that this season, the crop experts say. But scattered fields like this still dotted some areas last week, monuments to a very wet early winter. Surveying this one is Curley Parker, 14, whose family are tenants for R. H. Stephenson Jr., of Littleton, Sussex County.
10-07-1962 (cutline): Workers move swiftly to pile peanuts in shocks for curing. This method is still followed by most southside Virginia farmers.
12-05-1959: Hot air blowers dry peanuts.
01-09-1958 (cutline): Bulk peanuts await weighing in at station at Homeville.
12-05-1959 (cutline): Peanut vines are forked into piles for beef cattle feed.
10-12-1947 (cutline): Jenkins in middle of 46-acre peanut field in which he saw nine deer at one time.
12-21-1950: Peanut hay
11-02-1953 (cutline): Peanuts being delivered by conveyor to truck get appraisal from Cockes, who reported later this batch brought his best price yet.
09-19-1976 (cutline): The peanut's roots run deep in Virginia. Peanuts are one of the state's major money crops.
