A pedestrian suffered significant injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Henrico, but is expected to live.

Henrico Police responded to the crash Friday at 03:47 am on the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road. An adult male pedestrian was located in the roadway with head trauma, and was transported to VCU Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was last seen moving westbound on Williamsburg Road. The roadway was restored and police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

