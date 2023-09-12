Henrico police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday night in Henrico.

Police said officers responded to a reported medical emergency on Broad Street near Spring Oak Drive at around 11:00 p.m. Monday. Officers located an adult male victim in the roadway.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Eastbound traffic on Broad Street from Lauderdale Avenue to Pump Road was closed Monday night and early morning as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with any information related to this accident, please call Henrico police at 804-501-5000, Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000 or the P3 Tips app.

