A Petersburg driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence following a crash that killed a five-year-old.
Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg, was taken into custody by Prince George County police after investigators suspected alcohol and speeding contributed to a single-vehicle crash.
On Sunday at 8:18 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Baxter Road for a report of a crash. A gray 2014 Ford four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Baxter when it veered off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch, according to police.
A five-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigations determined that two adults and three children occupied the vehicle. Each person received evaluations and treatment at local hospitals.
Parker was also charged with two counts of child neglect and endangerment, driving without a license and two counts of not using child restraints.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
Thad Green (804) 649-6023
@thadgreen on Twitter