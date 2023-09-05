Police on Tuesday identified the victim of a Sunday night shooting in Petersburg as Adrionna Brooks West, 20, of Chester, and announced they had made an arrest in connection with her death.

Officers were called to the 700 block of High Street at around 11 p.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting, police said. They found West at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She died of her injuries at the scene, according to police.

Officers took a male juvenile suspect into custody shortly after, police said. He has been charged with first degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

West was a student at Virginia State University, according to police.

“The loss of this member of our community saddens us deeply," said VSU President Makola M. Abdullah. "We stand in solidarity at the most sad and difficult time and ask everyone in our community to support each other.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

