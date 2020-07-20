A Chesterfield County man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound last week was spinning a 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his finger when it discharged, fatally injuring him, police said.
The man, Kenneth Dickerson, 57, was standing outside his home in the 8300 block of Hull Street Road "twirling or spinning the firearm on his finger" when it went off about 6:30 p.m. July 14, said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner. Dickerson died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.
"It looks like he was literally playing with the gun, spinning it, and the gun went off," Conner said.
Police haven't yet received the state medical examiner's report on Dickerson's cause and manner of death. But Conner said the evidence points to an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.
The shooting death was the second in three weeks in Chesterfield in which a man was killed as a result of a firearm being handled recklessly.
On June 29, Roy K. Long Jr., 34, was fatally wounded when a gun he and a friend were handling accidentally discharged inside a home they shared in the 17300 block of Genito Road. Long died after being taken to a local hospital.
Miller was charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm. Because Miller's case is still pending, police declined to say exactly how the firearm was being mishandled when it went off.
But they described Long's death as accidental with no evidence of malicious intent. A third man, who also lived at the home, was asleep at the time of the 1 a.m. shooting.
I wonder what the probability was that alcohol was involved with this incident.
darwin would be proud
Like his cousin Murphy, he may doze, but never sleeps.
