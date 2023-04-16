A woman was killed Sunday in a car wreck on Hull Street Road that involved a Chevrolet Silverado weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed, police said.

Chesterfield County police did not identify the victim and said charges are pending against the driver of the Silverado.

The wreck occurred shortly after noon Sunday near the Swift Creek Reservoir. Police said the 2014 Silverado was traveling northeast on Hull Street, weaving around cars at a high speed.

The Silverado crashed into a 2023 Toyota Camry headed southwest and attempting to turn left onto Craig Rath Boulevard. The occupants of the Camry were transported to a hospital, where the driver died. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.