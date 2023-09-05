Richmond police on Tuesday identified the person who died in an Aug. 30 shooting incident that occurred on Richmond Highway as Desha Jones, 24, of Hopewell, and said that they had made two arrests in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Richmond Highway at around 8:21 p.m. for the report of a shooting. At the scene, they found Jones with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries two days later, police said.

Later the night of August 30, two adult males — Jeremiah Vaughn, 20, of Hopewell and Devon Jones, 20, of Hopewell — transported themselves to a local hospital. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. Their injuries were considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives determined both men, along with Jones, were involved in an attempted robbery at the parking lot. police said. Vaughn and Jones have each been charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The victim of the robbery attempt was uninjured and was not on the scene when officers arrived, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

