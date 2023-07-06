One man has died following a Thursday morning shooting in Petersburg that drew a heavy police presence.
Petersburg police responded to a report of gunfire just before 2 a.m. Thursday at Crater Square Apartments on 1025 South Crater Road.
Officers and EMS personnel found a man, later identified as Darrell Morton, 33, who had been shot. Morton died at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or the Petersburg Investigations Division at (804) 732-4222.
Thad Green (804) 649-6023
@thadgreen on Twitter