Police identify victim of Friday night homicide on Phaup Street

Richmond police have identified the victim of a homicide that took place Friday night as Antione Christian, 23, of Richmond.

At around 9:39 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arriving at the scene found Christian down and unresponsive in an apartment. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.