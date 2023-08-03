Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide that took place Wednesday night on Phaup Street as Zion Joseph, 24, of Richmond.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Phaup Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arriving at the scene found Joseph in front of a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.