Henrico County police on Tuesday identified the victim of a Monday night homicide that occurred in Varina as D’Wayne Lamont Crawley, 51, of Henrico.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue at around 8:47 p.m. Monday for the report of a suspicious situation. They located Crawley in the front yard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Detectives are seeking information from people in the area who may have heard or seen something prior to the calls to police. Community members who have home surveillance are encouraged to contact Detective M. Rosser at 804-501-5247. Tips may also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or through P3tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

