Richmond detectives have identified a man found dead Saturday near John Marshall High School.

Henrico police found Antajuan Hawkins, 20, of Henrico, shortly before 4:00 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area of the 4900 block of Old Brook Road, according to a release from the Richmond Police Department.

Hawkins, who was reported missing Feb. 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death has not been determined yet.

Detectives arrested Randel Parker, 20, of Henrico, Sunday, charging him with stabbing while committing a felony. Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Crewell of Major Crimes at (804) 646-5324 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

