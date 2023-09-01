08-07-1951 (cutline): Repair of Broad Street Station front--The maze of scaffolding in front of Broad Street Station is being used by workmen doing routine work on the Indiana limestone building. This is the first time the mortar between the stone blocks has been working on since the building was constructed. The work is being done while the station's dome is being repaired. It leaves only one way to enter the front of the building--through the tunnel just visible in the center of the scaffolding.