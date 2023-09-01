Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Union Hill neighborhood Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Oliver Hill Way at around 8:36 a.m. for the report of a shooting. A man that officers found with an apparent gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officials said detectives are not looking for a suspect, but they wouldn't elaborate. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Year unknown: Workers clear overgrown lot by Broad Street Station.
09-06-1962 (cutline): There will be no more free parking for motorists at Broad Street Station. The temporary toll booth shown has been set up at the Robinson St. entrance to the station parking lot to collect parking fees from motorists. A permanant booth is being built near the present booth. The Davis. St. entrance has been blocked off to prevent cars from entering the lot from that side.
04-01-1944 (cutline): Service for servicemen--A member of the 1345th Service Unit, Richmond Military Police Battalion (in booth), gives directions to visiting serviceman at a new servicemen's information booth established at Broad Street Station. A similar booth is in operation at Main Street Station.
08-07-1951 (cutline): Repair of Broad Street Station front--The maze of scaffolding in front of Broad Street Station is being used by workmen doing routine work on the Indiana limestone building. This is the first time the mortar between the stone blocks has been working on since the building was constructed. The work is being done while the station's dome is being repaired. It leaves only one way to enter the front of the building--through the tunnel just visible in the center of the scaffolding.
A look back at the Richmond train station which houses the Science Museum of Virginia today.
Staff photo
12-18-1956: Towering trees--Two of largest indoor Christmas trees in Richmond are in place and lightened--one in Broad Street Station.
Staff photo
Staff photo
07-18-1967: Broad Street Station.
Staff photo
12-11-1970: Broad Street Station , looking west at approximately 7 a.m.
Staff photo
04-23-1969 (cutline): Magnolia trees to flower amid columns at Broad Street Station. Mrs. W.K. Norman lends helping hand.
Staff photo
06-08-1951 (cutline): View shows damage caused to West Side of Broad Street Station dome. Removal of tile, broken in last week's slide, will begin today.
Staff photo
06-04-1951 (cutline): Dome of Broad Street Station after tile dropped. Lightning believed to have caused concrete collapse.
Staff photo
10-24-1942: Broad Street Station.
Staff photo
05-20-1972: Broad Street Station.
Carl Lynn
11-15-1975 (cutline): Last passenger train rates musical farewell at Broad Street Station. Seven-piece brass band gathered to note the occassion with 'Auld Lang Syne.'
Amir Pishdad
05-20-1946 (cutline): A Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railway train pulls out of Broad Street Station on its was to Washington.
Staff photo
12-10-1970 (cutline): Broad Street Station yards looking West at approximately 7:15 AM.
Staff photo
12-10-1970 (cutline): Passengers and stations staff discuss the travel by rails halt at Broad Street Station at approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning.
Staff Photo
Times-Dispatch
05-23-1957 (cutline): Broad Street Station.
Staff photo
