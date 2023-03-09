08-11-1969 (cutline): Airmen John McGinnis (center) and Ronald McGurn clown for deaf youngster. Their volunteer service at Central State is a 'Big Brother Sort of Thing'

04-05-1978 (cutline): Karen R. Graham and Robert L. Lazar stand in hospital's new snack shack. He is Central State teacher who set up restaurant program and she is teacher in the program.

08-14-1961 (cutline): Mrs. R.L. Pride takes calls for offices empty at lunchtime. Supervisor of Central State switchboard also gets comic calls. "I'd like to speak to the blonde at the front desk, please" "What's happened to the squirrels' tails?" These are just two examples of hte almost 6,000 calls that the central switchboard for the State receives daily.

02-20-1967 (cutline): R.W. McLemore, vocational program director, stands by door. Staff also works with other patients who do not live in home.

01-26-1969 (cutline): Women at Central State Hospital alter double bed sheets to twin bed size. Work is part of community home adjustment program in three mental hospitals.

06-11-1947 (cutline): The Art Commission has not bothered "The Soldier," a patient at Central State who constructed his own fire-proof sentry box outside the ice plant.

From the Archives: Central State Hospital

The origin of the Central State Hospital in Petersburg, Virginia, dates to the Civil War Era when Congress established the Freedman’s Bureau which aimed to create hospitals, schools and other facilities to cater to the African American population.

In the later 1860s, the hospital, originally a Confederate facility known as Howard’s Grove Hospital, became a mental health hospital for African Americans. Later, the Commonwealth of Virginia assumed ownership of the facility which was then called the Central Lunatic Asylum.

In the 1950s, the hospital faced severe overcrowding, with close to 5,000 patients—which created major safety problems for both patients and staff.

It took over a decade for much-needed improvements to take place, but the hospital eventually built new facilities and expanded services, adding a geriatric care center and later on, treatment programs for adolescents and the first alcohol abuse treatment program.

In the late 1960s, the hospital accepted all patients in need, regardless of race or national origin.

The hospital is still in operation today as Central State Hospital.