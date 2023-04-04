Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting in the East End Monday night.
Shortly before 9:00 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Officers investigating the area located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound nearby, in the 1000 block of Mosby Street.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office is working to determine the official cause of death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Higgins of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-7570 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.
This morning's top headlines: Trump arrest; high-stakes elections; UConn's title
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a New York City courthouse. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. Trump will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, though it's unclear whether the nation’s 45th president may have his mug shot taken. The booking and arraignment are expected to be relatively brief as the Republican ex-president is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and enters a plea, expected to be not guilty. Trump is scheduled to return to his Florida home to hold a rally Tuesday evening. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
Officials say the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and will spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons in the future. The latest aid comes as the Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been announced. An announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday. In Brussels on Tuesday, NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine.
Finland is joining NATO. It will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday. Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland’s membership, will hand its official texts to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the afternoon, as NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels. A flag-raising ceremony to add the Finnish flag to those of the other members will take place at NATO headquarters. Russia has already warned that it will bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any additional troops or equipment there.
A woman suspected of involvement in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger is set to face a Moscow court that will set terms for her pre-trial detention. Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, an ardent supporter of the war who filed reports on the fighting from the front lines in Ukraine, was killed Sunday as he led a discussion at the riverside cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating the attack. Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident, was arrested on charges of involvement and is set to face a court hearing Tuesday.
President Joe Biden is preparing to meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security. The White House says Biden will use Tuesday's meeting on AI to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards." The Democratic president will also reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Chicago voters are choosing a new mayor to lead the heavily Democratic city. Tuesday's runoff pits former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas against progressive Brandon Johnson. Vallas is a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and major business groups. Johnson is a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union. Both men finished ahead of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a February election, making her the first incumbent in 40 years to seek reelection in the city and lose. The top two vote-getters in the all-Democrat but officially nonpartisan race moved to the Tuesday runoff because no candidate received over 50% of the vote.
The fate of abortion access in battleground Wisconsin likely rests with Tuesday’s outcome of the heated race for state Supreme Court that became the most expensive contest of its kind in U.S. history. The future of Republican-drawn legislative maps, voting rights and years of other Republican policies also hang in the balance. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been under conservative control for 15 years. It came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz faces Republican-backed Dan Kelly in the officially nonpartisan race that has broken down along partisan lines.
The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that led to the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run.
Forecasters are warning of more severe weather and fire danger in the days ahead across much of the same region hit hard by storms last week. The fierce storms that began Friday spawned tornadoes in 11 states. That system dropped a tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, and traveled northeast through the South and into the Midwest and Northeast. Forecasters say more severe weather is forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening across parts of northeastern Missouri into southeastern Iowa and west central Illinois. The threat for fire danger also remains high across portions of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. Wildfires destroyed more than 40 homes in Oklahoma on Friday.
A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete. Attorney Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Stephen Smith, says this weekend was a “bittersweet” and “trying time.” Stephen Smith was found dead on a lonely highway in July 2015. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run, but authorities say no skid marks or vehicle debris was found near his body. Bland’s law firm announced Monday a $35,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.
Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school's fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.