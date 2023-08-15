Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Garber Street at 7:17 p.m. for a report of a person shot, police said.
A man found by police with an apparent gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
How many of these TV shows, movies shot in the Richmond area have you seen?
Dopesick
Dream West
Harriet
Lincoln
Kennedy
My Dinner with André
Raymond & Ray
Swagger
The Good Lord Bird
A Woman Named Jackie
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Turn: Washington's Spies