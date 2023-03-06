Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the Hillside Court area that left one dead Sunday evening.

Police received a call just before 6 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 1400 block of Harwood Street. Officers arriving on the scene found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Detective Sullivan with the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.

