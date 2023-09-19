Richmond police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Mosby Court neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the sound of gunfire at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said. They located an adult male with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The man succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

From the Archives: 27 photos of Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn Willow Lawn