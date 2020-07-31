Richmond police said they are investigating after an assault-style rifle and ammunition were recovered Thursday night near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue after they received reports of random gunfire and someone approached officers to report that their vehicle had been shot.
In a news release Friday, the Richmond Police Department said officers were approached at 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Allen Avenue and West Broad Street by an individual who said someone had fired shots into their vehicle after an altercation near the traffic circle.
Police also received reports of random gunfire in the 1600 block of Monument Avenue, which is the block just east of the Lee monument. One of the callers told officers that a glass door of their home had been shattered.
Police said they searched the area and found a rifle and four magazines, a photo of which police sent to news media along with an image of an SUV with apparent bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.
Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.
“Gunfire and violent behavior is not peaceful, nonviolent protest; it is criminal, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city,” Police Chief Gerald M. Smith said in the news release. “The City of Richmond will take all necessary steps to protect residents and visitors and preserve peace and public safety in our communities.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
