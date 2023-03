Richmond police on Thursday released the name of the woman fatally shot Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue.

Asha Hite, 39, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the scene at 10:02 p.m. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.