The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is asking motorists to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside them after one man was arrested for a series of break-ins along Capitol Square.

On July 19, a Capitol Police officer approached Preston A. Cantrell, 28, who was inside a sedan in a state parking lot on Governor Street. The officer ordered Cantrell out of the vehicle and placed him in custody.

Officers searched Cantrell and found several gift cards, two car keys and a small amount of cash, according to a police press release. Police say he admitted to entering several vehicles by pulling on their doors. Cantrell was charged with one count each of petit larceny and entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

“Unfortunately, there’s typically an increase in property crimes in the summer months, and that’s especially true with car break-ins,” Capitol Police Chief John T. McKee said in a statement. “Securing your valuables and your vehicles can go a long way in preventing a crime before it ever gets started.”

Thefts from vehicles are up 21 percent in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to Richmond police data. Many of the thefts required no forced entry due to vehicles left unlocked.

“Our officers were able to catch someone in the act the other day, and for that, we owe thanks to some vigilant Capitol Square employees and our security partners,” McKee said. “Unfortunately, the vehicles he targeted were unlocked and easily accessible to him.”

