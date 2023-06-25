A man told police Sunday night that a stranger on a bicycle shot him in the face with a pellet gun on the core Monroe Park campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wounds.
At 7:15 P.M., VCU and Richmond Police responded to 1111 W. Broad Street for a report of an aggravated assault. Police said the incident occurred at 900 W. Grace Street.
Virginia Commonwealth University has proposed a tuition hike of between 3% and 5%, and its board will decide on Friday.
2021, Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
A VCU ALERT issued at 7:22 said: "Shooting CORE MP Campus - 1111 W Broad Street. Go/Stay indoors. Avoid area. Police on scene."
Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities said police were no longer on the scene and advised the VCU community it could "resume normal activity."
Police said the suspect had dreadlocks and was wearing a tank top and sneakers. Police said he was last seen riding a bicycle with a bucket on the handlebars, heading westbound on Grace Street.
Richmond Police are leading the investigation and authorities say police have increased patrols in the area.
From the Archives: Arthur Ashe
In February 1976, Arthur Ashe Jr. (right) visited with his brother, Johnnie, and father, Arthur Sr., at Westwood Racquet Club in Richmond. Ashe was back in his hometown for the United Virginia Bank Tennis Classic at the Coliseum. He went on to beat Brian Gottfried for the singles title and the $17,000 top prize. Ashe and partner Tom Okker placed second in doubles and split $2,000.
Don Rypka
In February 1967, tennis star Arthur Ashe Jr. was on hand at Maggie Walker High School in Richmond as his alma mater received a statue of him, with Richmond Mayor Morrill M. Crowe (center) and school Principal Arnold Henderson joining the presentation. Reynolds Metals Co. commissioned the statue, which was cast in aluminum by Joe Brown, Princeton University's well-known sculptor of athletes.
Sterling Clarke
In January 1971, Richmond native and tennis star Arthur Ashe conducted a clinic at the Valentine Museum in Richmond. The event was sponsored by the museum’s Junior Center and drew 675 youngsters and adults. Ashe, who had just returned from a trip to Africa, answered questions and demonstrated principles of the game.
Mike O'Neil
07-14-1965 (clip): "Last time he was in town the young Richmonder had a few words about Arthur Ashe, the performer most knowledgeable observers say needs only a more intense approach to the game to be this nation's best..."
Bill Burwinkle
01-26-1969 Arthur Ashe
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
03-25-1977 (cutline): Arthur Ashe and The Heel 'I Had Two Choices'
Times-Dispatch
02-05-1966 (cutline): Arthur Ashe Day Mayor Crowe presents tennis star Arthur Ashe with a plaque proclaiming Arthur Ashe Day. The presentation yeseterday was made on the steps of City Hall before a crow estimated at 200.
Carl Lynn
02-02-1972 Arthur Ashe chats with amateur Bill Daniels
Bill Lane
02-01-1969 (cutline): Arthur R. Ashe talks with Brig. Gen. John Needham (left), head of the Virginia and Southern West Virginia Salvation Army Division, and William Groth, city director of public safety, at the Fidelity Bankers Life Fourth Annual Invitational Tennis Tournament.
Don Pennell
03-25-1977 (cutline): Arthur Ashe Jr. 'Morality Over Money'
Amir M. Pishdad
02-06-1976 (cutline): Honorary Degree Arthur Ashe Jr. (left) receives the honorary Doctor of HUmane Letters degree from Dr. John L.S. Holloman Jr., president of the Board of Trustees of Virginia Union University, at the university's Founders' Day convocation today. Ashe, who is in Richmond for the United Virginia Bank Tennis Classic, is a graduate of UCLA. The native of Richmond is not the top-ranked tennis player in the world.
P.A. Gormus Jr.
02-04-1979 Arthus Ashe
Times-Dispatch
05-22-1974 Arthur Ashe
Bill Lane
02-03-1979: 'Pro at Senate' Arthur Ashe exchanged his tennis racked for a mike yesterday during a brief visit to the Virginia Senate. The Richmond-born professional player received applause from Lt. Gov. Charles S. Robb and the members of the upper chamber.
Bob Brown