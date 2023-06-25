A man told police Sunday night that a stranger on a bicycle shot him in the face with a pellet gun on the core Monroe Park campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wounds.

At 7:15 P.M., VCU and Richmond Police responded to 1111 W. Broad Street for a report of an aggravated assault. Police said the incident occurred at 900 W. Grace Street.

A VCU ALERT issued at 7:22 said: "Shooting CORE MP Campus - 1111 W Broad Street. Go/Stay indoors. Avoid area. Police on scene."

Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities said police were no longer on the scene and advised the VCU community it could "resume normal activity."

Police said the suspect had dreadlocks and was wearing a tank top and sneakers. Police said he was last seen riding a bicycle with a bucket on the handlebars, heading westbound on Grace Street.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation and authorities say police have increased patrols in the area.