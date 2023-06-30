Richmond police have released photos of a male and a trucking company vehicle who they say are of interest in a homicide investigation.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the male and the truck, as they investigate a possible connection to the homicide of Darryl Talley, 61.

On June 5, around 4:15 a.m., officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road and discovered Talley in the vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that Talley was shot on June 3 around 4 a.m. A white tractor-trailer cab was found near the scene of the homicide and could lead to further information about the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or call Crime Stoppers' anonymous line at (804) 780-1000.

From the Archives: Belvidere Street Belvidere St. Belvidere St. Belvidere St. Belvidere St. Belvidere St. 1105_POD_Belvidere 0226_POD_Cary St