Richmond police have released photos of a male and a trucking company vehicle who they say are of interest in a homicide investigation.
Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the male and the truck, as they investigate a possible connection to the homicide of Darryl Talley, 61.
On June 5, around 4:15 a.m.,
officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road and discovered Talley in the vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined that Talley was shot on June 3 around 4 a.m. A white tractor-trailer cab was found near the scene of the homicide and could lead to further information about the shooting, according to police.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or call Crime Stoppers' anonymous line at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: Belvidere Street
Belvidere St.
02-18-1949: Belvidere St. and Main St.
Staff photo
Belvidere St.
05-23-1947 (cutline): Traffic bottleneck on Belvidere--Belvidere Street between Cary and Broad is one of Richmond's worst bottlenecks. At Cary, the street narrows from 56 to 36 feet in width, as shown in the picture.
Staff photo
Belvidere St.
12-16-1958 (cutline): General view of Belvidere St. ceremonies as Charles G. McKimmie addresses crowd for a ceremony.
Staff photo
Belvidere St.
1957: Tied for second, Belvidere St. and Idlewood Ave., with 18 accidents.
Staff photo
Belvidere St.
04-26-1951 (cutline): Belvidere Bottleneck--Traffic conflicts along Belvidere Street and intersecting East-West arteries would be eliminated by the proposed expressway's central grad separation section from Broad to Idlewood, just west of Madison Street. The Madison and northern sections could be completed by 1956.
Staff photo
1105_POD_Belvidere
This January 1953 image shows houses on Belvidere Street in Richmond, as seen near Rowe Street, which were to be taken by the city for a proposed war memorial. The row formed the western boundary of a block that city officials were preparing to acquire. The Virginia War Memorial was dedicated in February 1956.
Times-Dispatch
0226_POD_Cary St
In February 1948, the intersection of Cary and Belvidere streets showed the effects of 20 days with snow on the ground. All around the city, streets had been damaged by the lingering snow and freezing temperatures, and a survey was finding that the cost of road repairs was likely to exceed the cost of snow removal. Intersection of Cary and Belvidere broken up by traffic and snow.
RTD Staff