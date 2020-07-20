Two individuals reportedly were robbed Wednesday night at Lee Circle along Monument Avenue in Richmond, the police said Monday.
The two victims, one of whom was carrying a rifle, were assaulted and robbed following an argument at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. The altercation took place near the Robert E. Lee Monument, which has become a popular gathering place since protests in Richmond began on May 28.
Police said multiple suspects were involved in the incident but did not give descriptions of them. One of the assailants chased one victim, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim drop a firearm.
The victim complied and the victims fled the area, the police said. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident was reported to the police on the night it happened.
Anyone who can identify the assailants or has information about the incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Stoney has lost control of the city. Northam does nothing to restore order in Virginia's capital. Where are the citizens of Richmond? Why are you not flooding Stoney and Northam with demands?
drakie, you need to reel in your peeps!
Why was this not reported last Thursday, is Richmond trying to hide crime now?
Its the narrative.
