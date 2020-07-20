police lights.jpg

Two individuals reportedly were robbed Wednesday night at Lee Circle along Monument Avenue in Richmond, the police said Monday.

The two victims, one of whom was carrying a rifle, were assaulted and robbed following an argument at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. The altercation took place near the Robert E. Lee Monument, which has become a popular gathering place since protests in Richmond began on May 28.

Police said multiple suspects were involved in the incident but did not give descriptions of them. One of the assailants chased one victim, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim drop a firearm.

The victim complied and the victims fled the area, the police said. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was reported to the police on the night it happened.

Anyone who can identify the assailants or has information about the incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

asullivan@timesdispatch.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email