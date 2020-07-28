John Marshall Courts Building for a guardian project

The John Marshall Courts Building houses Richmond Circuit Court and part of Richmond General District Court.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Richmond General District Court has closed some offices and courtrooms on the second floor of the John Marshall Courts Building downtown after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The closure extends a week through Aug. 4 and affects the criminal and traffic division located on one side of the second floor of the courthouse, 400 N. Ninth St., according to Tuesday’s order signed by Chief Judge David M. Hicks. The order does not mention the civil section of the lower court nor the Circuit Court, which operates on the first and third floors of the John Marshall building.

“This closure is ordered due to potential threats to the health and safety of employees and the general public due to exposure to COVID-19 in the office,” Hicks’ order reads.

In the meantime, video arraignments and bond motions for defendants being held on criminal charges will by handled at the Marsh courthouse in Manchester, 920 Hull St. The two courthouses typically split the city’s General District Court dockets.

Per the order, magistrates have been instructed to schedule all bonded arraignment, for those who have been released, for the week of Aug. 10.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email