Remains found in 1986 at Chesterfield landfill are identified as Richmond teen who disappeared at 16

But no one made the connection back then — Atkins had just given birth to her second child a few days after the gruesome discovery and never heard about it.

At the time, Richmond police dismissed the disappearance as a runaway, Atkins said. Chesterfield police said their city counterparts helped in the initial and subsequent investigation, but the city had no file on the case.

“They never took it seriously,” she said.

After a lengthy search, police recovered only a leg, a foot and a torso from the landfill. Missing were the victim’s head and hands, complicating investigators’ ability to identify the teenager at the time. Police said then that they believed the body might have been stored for up to two months in a cool, insect-free environment.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide by some “undetermined violence,” detectives said. According to news accounts at the time, police thought the slaying was committed by a psychopath who had sawed off the body parts that were missing.

“It’s taken some time for science to catch up to where we need to be to identify her,” Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton said at Wednesday’s news conference.