Human remains found in a Chesterfield County landfill in 1986 have been identified as Christy Lynn Floyd of Richmond. Chesterfield police announced the news in a press release on Wednesday and said detectives are looking for more information in the case.
Police said Floyd lived in the 2300 block of West Grace Street and was 16 at the time of her disappearance. Police released photos of Floyd, including one with an unknown male, who detectives are working to identify.
The identification was made as the result of traditional police work, forensics, DNA analysis and genealogy research, according to the news release.
Police said workers on August 7, 1986, at a Chesterfield landfill were unloading trash from the School Street transfer station in Richmond. The workers found what appeared to be human remains. Chesterfield police did an extensive search, recovered the remains and transported them to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined the death had been a homicide.
Chesterfield police worked with the medical examiner and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to figure out the teen's identity. A DNA profile was developed by DNA Labs International, a private forensic lab in Florida that specialized in DNA extraction from degraded and challenging samples, such as bones, fingernails and rootless hair shafts.
Last year, detectives sought the services of a Reston, Va., company called Parabon NanoLabs, which specializes in DNA phenotyping. That's a process of predicting physical traits and ancestry from DNA evidence and genetic genealogy.
The work of Parabon led detectives to a purported family member of the victim, who gave investigators a DNA sample that resulted in a close family match to the victim. Additional forensic testing by the Florida lab confirmed the remains were those of Floyd.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation, including the identity of the unknown male, is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at (804) 717-6024.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There is just not much sadder than an unsolved murder or disappearance. It means someone got away with it. I wish the detectives luck!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.