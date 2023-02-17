Richmond police detectives with help from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested two Richmond residents they say were involved in a shooting on East 21st Street last week.

Corey Poag, 40, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Shadarryel Booker, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, officers were called to the 1500 block of East 21st Street for the report of a person shot.

Responding officers found an adult male who had driven a short distance from the scene; he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim, who had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.