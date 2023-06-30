Henrico County police said an arrest has been made in a May homicide in East Highland Park.

Brian Keith Kelly Jr., 22, of Richmond, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Diamond Renee’ Cox, 21, of Richmond. Kelly was also charged with use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At around 3:45 a.m. on May 19, police responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road after reports of a shooting. Officers found Cox suffering from a gunshot wound outside an apartment building.

She died from her injuries at a hospital.

Henrico police arrested Kelly at a Richmond residence on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Z. Noah at (804) 501-5581 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (804) 780-1000.