A Richmond man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting and wounding a Cook Out restaurant worker last year moments after she served him in the drive-thru lane.

Jose David Hernandez, 24, was with his wife and two children when the shooting occurred at 11:20 p.m. on July 31 after the family had stopped for soft drinks at the Cook Out at 8240 Midlothian Turnpike.

But seconds after the shot was fired that struck Essence Williams, a cashier and food server, wounding in her left shoulder, Hernandez drove off, Assistant Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ethan Wiley said in a summary of facts to the court.

He was not apprehended until months later and, when police finally caught up with him, Hernandez claimed the shooting was an accident. Further, he said he did not know the victim and the firearm belonged to someone else. It was never recovered.

His attorney, Wayne Morgan, told the court that Hernandez was toying with the gun while in the drive-thru lane, that he did not know it was loaded and was surprised when it suddenly went off.

During a hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Monday, Hernandez pleaded guilty to unlawfully discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in a serious bodily injury. He originally was charged with two other felonies — unlawful wounding and unlawfully shooting from a vehicle — but prosecutors withdrew those charges during his December preliminary hearing in lower court.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge Steven B. Novey convicted Hernandez after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for May 25. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The victim, who attended Monday’s proceeding, is still experiencing pain from the gunshot wound and cannot fully use her arm. She is undergoing physical therapy. The bullet lodged in her shoulder bone, and doctors decided not to remove the slug at that time. The bullet was removed two weeks later when the surgery was deemed safe, Wiley said in his summary.

A store security video captured much of what occurred that evening; the two-minute clip was played in court Monday.

It showed Hernandez pulling up in a Toyota Avalon with his wife in the front passenger seat and their two children in the back. Hernandez can be seen paying for and receiving drinks from Williams, who was working the drive-thru window.

Moments later, Hernandez can be seen taking a swig of his drink before grabbing a gun from his lap with his right hand and positioning it next to the driver’s side door, with the barrel touching the door panel. The gun then fires and smoke from the round can be seen penetrating the door as a hole appears.

“Ms. Williams reported that she heard the gunshot, looked out and saw that a hole had appeared in the driver’s side door of the vehicle,” Wiley told the court. “She also realized she had been shot in the shoulder, and at that point the vehicle drove away.”

The surveillance video captured a partial license plate number of Hernandez’s vehicle.

At some point later, a stationary camera in Chesterfield — similar to a mobile license plate reader — captured a photo of a Toyota Avalon with a plate number consistent with Hernandez’s car. The camera also captured damage to the car. The vehicle was registered to Hernandez’s wife.

Police then initiated a traffic stop and a warrant was obtained to search the car. Investigators found damage consistent with the shooting. The exterior hole had been patched, but the interior door panel was still visibly marred.

After arresting Hernandez on Nov. 8, he admitted to the shooting but said it was accident, the firearm was not his and he was holding the gun for someone else. The gun was never recovered.