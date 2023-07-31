Richmond Police detectives on Monday announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the homicide of Terrance Willis Jr. on Saint James Street on the night of July 24.

Rasheed Fleming, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Sherron Noel, 19, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and shooting inside of an occupied vehicle. Additional charges are pending, police said.

Officers previously had responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Saint James Street at around 10:41 p.m. on July 24. They found Willis unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.