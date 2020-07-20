Devon D. Saunders

Devon D. Saunders

The Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect following a shooting in the Fan neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of West Main Street. Officers responding to the scene tracked down the suspect’s vehicle and arrested Devon D. Saunders, who has been charged with use of firearm in commission of a felony and attempted murder.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

