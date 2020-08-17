Richmond police charged 12 people with unlawful assembly, other offenses

A dozen persons were charged with unlawful assembly and other offenses Sunday night after blocking West Grace Street and refusing orders to disperse, Richmond police said in a news release Monday morning.
Police said officers declared an unlawful assembly at approximately 10:55 p.m. after a group walking in the travel lanes of the street failed to comply with dispersal orders and after individuals in the group were seen damaging property.
As the group walked from the circle at Monument and Allen, they damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint, police said. During the arrests, officers seized several items, including spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices. Police released photos of the seized items.
Police said 11 people were charged with unlawful assembly, two with destruction of property, two with obstruction of police and one with rioting.
