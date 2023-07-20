Violent crime in Richmond during the first half of the year is down compared to the same period last year, new data shows.

In one of his first acts as Richmond's new police chief, Rick Edwards presented the city's mid-year crime briefing to the community Thursday, pointing out an 8% decrease in overall violent crime in the city.

"Aggravated assaults are significantly down, so we're pleased about that," said Edwards, who served as acting chief for nine months before being appointed to the permanent role Wednesday.

An 18% decrease in aggravated assault, a 17% decrease in non-fatal shootings and a 4% decrease in individual robberies contributed to the overall drop.

Other violent crimes saw negative trends, however. Homicides increased 13% compared to last year, and the number of rapes went up by 17%. The number of juveniles wounded from shootings jumped from 12 to 14, a figure Edwards called "troubling."

The city's homicide total for 2023 stands at 37 and counting. A fatal shooting Thursday in Fairfield Court — just hours before the crime briefing — is in the early stages of an investigation.

Incident-based reporting data showed a 70% homicide clearance rate for the Richmond Police Department, compared with the national average of 54%.

Updates on the five officer-involved shootings this year were also provided, with two resulting in fatal injuries and two resulting in non-fatal injuries. No officers are being charged in those cases; one incident when an officer shot at and missed a person remains under review.

One of the fatal injuries stemmed from a Jan. 9 incident in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. A person who was shot by an officer recently died from injuries sustained in that shooting, according to Edwards. Body camera footage from the incident will be released by the department next Thursday.

Edwards said the department plans to work with the state to ban "glock switches" that convert semiautomatic pistols to fully automatic guns.

"I think most people should agree that it's not a good way to have self-defense or defend your home," he said. "It's actually a really dangerous device."

Mixed score for property crime

The city has had 15 accidental shootings this year, nearly double the number from all of 2022.

"Those are totally preventable statistics, and they affect people and ruin lives," Edwards added.

Property crime showed another mixed bag: arson, burglary and theft for motor vehicle parts and accessories were down from 2022, while shoplifting, theft from motor vehicles and motor vehicle thefts went up.

A total of 358 firearms were stolen from vehicles this year, a 19% leap from the first half of last year. According to Edwards, criminals are often getting guns from people who leave their weapons in their vehicles. A 13-year-old was killed in March by a gun that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

"I can't fathom being a gun owner and leaving it on the seat of the car in plain view in an unlocked car," Edwards said. "That sounds insane to me."

Shoplifting incidents rose 53% from last year, with ABC stores accounting for 420 of the 807 reports. The department is collaborating with eight of the stores on a "Liquor Lifters" initiative to identify shoplifting suspects.

For road safety, police data showed a 24% decrease in collisions to date. Traffic summonses increased 27%, highlighting the department's emphasis on heavier traffic enforcement.

Real-time crime center plan advancing

In another safety initiative, Richmond police partnered with Virginia State Police and four federal agencies for Operation Safe Summer. The program, which runs through Sept. 8, has resulted in 118 arrests thus far.

An additional aspect of Operation Safe Summer is Friday and Saturday night gym openings for young people at the Gill Center and George Wythe High School gym.

"That's designed for folks between age 15 and 20 to come in and have a safe place to play basketball, to just talk and have a place where they can just be kids and avoid some of the challenges that we've seen already this year," Edwards said.

The new chief noted some developments and improvements within the department. The number of police applicants this year was 74% higher compared to last year; 10 formerly sworn officers returned to the department, and 15 part-time officers were sworn in .

More than 200 officers received Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics training, with a goal of ICAT training for all officers by the end of the year.

Richmond police became the second department in Virginia to adopt virtual reality training simulators that provide scenario-based exercises and de-escalation trainings.

Edwards said he hopes to have the previously approved real-time crime center set up by year's end to add even more advanced technology to the department.

