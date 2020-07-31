Richmond police have identified a man in his 30s as the victim in Tuesday's homicide in Church Hill.
Andrew L. Gary was found unresponsive outside of a residence by police around 12:03 a.m. July 28 in the 900 block of North 31st Street.
Gary was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.
Police said there is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
If only he would have attended the riots he'd still be alive.
