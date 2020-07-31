police lights.jpg

Richmond police have identified a man in his 30s as the victim in Tuesday's homicide in Church Hill.

Andrew L. Gary was found unresponsive outside of a residence by police around 12:03 a.m. July 28 in the 900 block of North 31st Street.

Gary was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.

Police said there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rift Shows Solidarity of Movement Showing Cracks

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email