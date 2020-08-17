Richmond police investigate fatal shooting on East Broad Street

An adult male died from an apparent gunshot wound suffered Monday morning in the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of East Broad Street in Richmond.
Police said officers were called to the scene at 1:29 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Police found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, down and unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. Several vehicles, including several motorcycles, were seen leaving the area as officers arrived, said police.
The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicles leaving the area is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
