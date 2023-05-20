An adult male was found dead in an alley shortly before noon Saturday in the city's West End, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police officers responded at around 11:54 a.m. to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue after receiving a report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.