Richmond police are investigating a homicide in the Southside neighborhood that took place Sunday night.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Willoughby Court at around 6:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

