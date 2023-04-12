An adult male is dead after an apparent shooting Tuesday night in the Mosby Court housing development.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Gay Street shortly after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department.
Upon arrival, police found the adult male, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Reese of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 12
The Biden administration is proposing strict new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. That's a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales. The proposed regulation was announced Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The regulation would set tailpipe emissions limits for the 2027 through 2032 model years that call for far more new EVs than the auto industry agreed to sell less than two years ago. If finalized next year, the plan would represent the strongest push yet toward a once almost unthinkable shift from gasoline-powered cars and trucks to battery-powered vehicles.
The U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy is designating the tranquilizer xylazine when mixed with fentanyl as an emerging threat. The drug was approved for veterinary uses more than 50 years ago. But recently, it's been showing up in the supply of illicit drugs across the U.S., where it's sometimes known as “tranq.” It's a depressant that can slow down users' heart rates and breathing and cause skin ulcers and abscesses. No antidote has been identified. President Joe Biden's top drug-control official says the designation clears the way to spend taxpayer money to develop strategies to deal with xylazine.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of the district attorney’s handling of the Trump case. The House Judiciary panel is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies.
President Joe Biden has said Northern Ireland must “not go back” to the violence that scarred it for years and urged politicians to resolve a political crisis that has left the region without a functioning government. On a visit to Belfast, Biden urged Northern Ireland to seize the economic opportunities of peace, saying the progress is “just beginning.” Biden is in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian violence. Biden traveled Wednesday from Belfast to the Republic of Ireland for a three-day trip that includes visiting the hometowns of his Irish ancestors.
Mexico's top immigration official will face criminal charges in a fire that killed 40 migrants last month. Federal prosecutors say he was remiss in not preventing the disaster despite earlier indications of problems at his agency's detention centers. The decision to file charges against Francisco Garduño was announced late Tuesday. It followed repeated calls from within Mexico, and from some Central American nations, not to stop the case at the five low-level officials and guards, and a Venezuelan migrant, already facing homicide charges in the case. Anger initially focused on two guards who fled the fire without unlocking the cell door to let migrants out. But Mexico's president said earlier Tuesday they didn't have the keys.
Commissioners in Memphis are scheduled to decide whether to return a Black Democrat to the Republican-led Tennessee House. Justin Pearson and a colleague were kicked out of the Legislature last Thursday following their support of gun control protesters. The Shelby County Board of Commissioners set a vote Wednesday. The vote will determine whether Pearson is sent back to the Legislature in Nashville. Republicans banished Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Jones also is Black. He was reinstated to his House seat Monday.
Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Florida is ramping up executions under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a man known as the “ninja killer” set to die. Louis Bernard Gaskin is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of New Jersey couple Robert and Georgette Sturmfels in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast. Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes. This will be the second execution under DeSantis this year as he prepares his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw two executions in his first four years in office.
Attorneys defending Fox in a defamation case related to false claims about the 2020 election withheld critical information about the role company founder Rupert Murdoch played at Fox News, a revelation that angered the judge when it came up at a pretrial hearing. It was not clear whether the development Tuesday would affect a trial scheduled to begin Thursday with jury selection. The role of Fox executives is at the heart of the case. The company’s attorneys have sought to insulate members of the Murdoch family, arguing that their roles at the parent company, Fox Corp., put them at a distance from the Fox News shows that aired the bogus claims.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is heading to China to strengthen ties with his nation’s biggest trade partner and win support for his long shot push for peace in Ukraine. Lula wants Brazil, China and other nations to help mediate the war as part of his nation’s return to the world stage, but his proposal on the conflict has irked Ukraine and some in the West. Less controversial is the mutual interest in trade after a rocky period under Lula’s predecessor. China and Brazil are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements during Lula’s two-day stay, according to Brazilian government. Lula plans to visit Shanghai and Beijing, and meet with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday.