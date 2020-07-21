ambulance

The Richmond Police Department is seeking a suspect after a pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run incident Friday at Belvidere and Broad Streets.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit shortly after midnight on Friday morning. 

The suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to the front passenger-side fender, including a missing headlight, and hood, according to an RPD release. A hubcap may be missing from the front passenger side tire.

Anyone with information to assist in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

