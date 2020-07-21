The Richmond Police Department is seeking a suspect after a pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run incident Friday at Belvidere and Broad Streets.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit shortly after midnight on Friday morning.
The suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to the front passenger-side fender, including a missing headlight, and hood, according to an RPD release. A hubcap may be missing from the front passenger side tire.
Anyone with information to assist in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.