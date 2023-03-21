Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in South Richmond Saturday afternoon.
Elijah Johnson, 23, of Richmond, is the man that officers found in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Johnson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office is still working to determine the official cause of death.
Police have asked that anyone with information about this homicide contact Detective Mansfield of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
