Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin released a report Monday afternoon clearing city police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in several complaints related to the recent civil unrest, including one in which a marked SUV was driven through protestors blocking its way.
Missing from the complaints, five of which were detailed in the report the prosecutor's officer released around 3:15 p.m. Monday, is the June 1 incident in which officers tear-gassed a crowd of protesters at the foot of the Robert E. Lee monument 20 minutes ahead of curfew.
Without mention of the earlier incident, one complaint in the report deals with the immediate aftermath of that tear gassing. An officer appears to target a man with OC spray as other demonstrators flee. The report states the man who was doused was throwing water bottles at police.
"This is not a complete list of all of the allegations that our Office is still reviewing, and I will announce my findings when those investigations are concluded," the report reads.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
About time Richmond had the backs of the police. If the government will take a stand all this mess will stop
No surprise police were in the right.
Finally, good news!
Oh Lord ,,, is she ever in deep stuff now. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.