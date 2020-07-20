20200718_MET_MCEACHIN_BB03
BOB BROWN/times-dispatch

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin released a report Monday afternoon clearing city police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in several complaints related to the recent civil unrest, including one in which a marked SUV was driven through protestors blocking its way.

Missing from the complaints, five of which were detailed in the report the prosecutor's officer released around 3:15 p.m. Monday, is the June 1 incident in which officers tear-gassed a crowd of protesters at the foot of the Robert E. Lee monument 20 minutes ahead of curfew.

Without mention of the earlier incident, one complaint in the report deals with the immediate aftermath of that tear gassing. An officer appears to target a man with OC spray as other demonstrators flee. The report states the man who was doused was throwing water bottles at police.

"This is not a complete list of all of the allegations that our Office is still reviewing, and I will announce my findings when those investigations are concluded," the report reads.

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email