Richmond saw notable drop in murders last year, but thefts from vehicles caused property crimes to soar

The good news for the city of Richmond from a crime perspective last year was a 37% drop in homicides and a 17% reduction in robberies of persons, Rick Edwards, the city's acting police chief, said Wednesday during a news briefing.

The drop in murders, Edwards said, can be attributed largely to a targeted police effort during the summer months in Richmond's "25 hottest blocks" for violent crime, as determined by department crime analysts. And not surprisingly, perhaps, the greatest concentration of violent crime was occurring in the city's public housing developments, such as Creighton, Mosby, Gilpin, Hillside and Fairfield courts, along with the Belt Atlantic Apartments.

"We saw a 27% reduction in murder in these specific neighborhoods," Edwards said, crediting the department's targeted efforts. Nineteen of the 25 most violence-plagued neighborhoods were in the First Precinct, and the department's focus on those communities resulted in an overall homicide reduction of 73%, he said.

"So we think that's what catapulted us into having a better year [in 2022] than we did in 2021," Edwards said. The city's body count dropped 90 to 57.

The numbers of reported rapes, aggravated assaults and commercial robberies rose in 2022 over the preceding year, but overall violent crime was flat, the chief said, dropping about 1% from 1,099 reported offenses to 1,087.

But with the good news came some bad: the number of multiple shooting incidents rose, as did non-fatal shootings.

There were 31 multiple shooting incidents involving 68 victims in 2021, compared to 33 incidents with 80 victims last year.

"We had one shooting on Broad Street where we had six individuals shot and wounded," the chief said. "We had another shooting on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond where five people were shot. We had multiple double and triple shootings as well."

The number of non-fatal shootings also rose, from 244 in 2021 to 256 last year.

"It might seem counter-intuitive to have a great reduction in murders, with the vast majority of our murders involving firearms, while seeing more victims of gunfire," Edwards said.

The numbers would have been even higher, Edwards said, if not for police initiatives during the final quarter of the year that reduced by 12% the number of shootings during that three month period. They dropped from 69 to 61. "We were on track to have a much higher increase in non-fatal shootings," the chief said.

While on the topic of firearms, Edwards noted police are seeing a troubling number of what's known as "Glock switches," a small device that can be attached to the slide of a Glock pistol that modifies the firearm and turns a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one.

"We've seized 12 of those this past year and I fear we're going to see even more," the chief said. "They can be plastic; we've seen individuals printing these on 3D printers."

While police efforts helped keep violent crime in check, the department was less successful with stemming a tide of property crime, which Edwards described as "the negative part of our crime in 2022."

Property crime offenses that include burglaries, larcenies, vehicle thefts and arson fires collectively rose 22% last year compared to 2021.

The driving force behind the rise was a 39% spike in property stolen from vehicles, which rose from 1,694 offenses in 2021 to 2,362 last year. "That's by far our biggest crime in 2022, not just percentage wise but sheer numbers of crimes," he said.

And the most concerning part, the chief said, was that 714 firearms were stolen from vehicles last year, a 73% increase over the 413 weapons taken in 2021.

"And in the vast majority of these cases, these cars were unlocked, [the guns] were left unsecured and sometimes the guns were left in plain sight," Edwards said. "So that number is totally unacceptable for us. It's what we're going to have to ask our community to really be cognizant of — not to keep your guns in the car, or at least lock them up and secure them."

"We believe the 2nd Amendment is a right for everyone, but it's also a responsibility when you own a firearm," he added. "Those 714 guns — just by the very nature that they were stolen, they ended up in the hands of criminals."

Edwards said the majority of the firearms were taken from vehicles where the city's population is growing — Shockoe Bottom, Manchester, Old Towne Manchester and Scott's Addition.

"We have apartment buildings going up in those neighborhoods, more people coming from outside that maybe don't understand what they need to do to live in a city environment," Edwards said. "And I can't stress this enough when I talk about community policing: part of that is we need the community to listen to us when we stress how important it is to secure your weapons."

Edwards noted that city officers seized 1,047 firearms in 2022, and 338 of those, or 32%, were taken off the streets by Operation Red Ball, a violent crime reduction initiative staffed by eight detectives. The unit made 235 felony arrests and 167 misdemeanor arrests in 2022.

